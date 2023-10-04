Atiku Abubakar is looking to present President Bola Tinubu’s academic records at the Supreme Court

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, wants to present the records to prove that the president’s certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was fake

If truly fake, the implication is that President Tinubu was unqualified to contest the 2023 election in the first place; however, a political scientist who spoke to Legit.ng said the president has nothing to worry about

Epe, Lagos state - Dr. Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will scale the hurdle of the Supreme Court.

Dr. Muse noted that the Nigerian constitution stipulates the "secondary school leaving certificate or WAEC" as the minimum educational requirement for contesting for the office of the presidency, hence the question of whether or not the president possesses a Chicago State University certificate will be discarded by the apex court.

Tinubu'll remain president: Varsity lecturer

Legit.ng reports that Dr. Muse’s stance aligns with that of President Tinubu’s attorneys who said on Sunday, October 1, that the said documents to be obtained by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the United States court will be useless for his appeal at the Supreme Court.

The lecturer told Legit.ng during a chat on Wednesday, October 4:

“What are the germane issues at stake? That the President did not attend the university. That has been responded to by the university’s authority with a formal document. That the owner of the said certificate was a female; that has also been cleared by the university, which addressed the letter as a Mister.

“So, in all these, there is really no issue for the Supreme Court to address again.

“The constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and the electoral laws, principles, and guidelines stipulated the "secondary school leaving certificate or WAEC" as the minimum educational requirement for contesting for the office of the Presidency. Hence, there is absolutely no case for the Supreme Court to attend to as far as I'm concerned."

Tinubu did not finish from CSU: Kalu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer, Kalu Kalu, said the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC is not the document issued by the Chicago State University.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday night, October 3, Kalu stated that the incumbent Nigerian leader did not finish from the CSU.

