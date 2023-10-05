On Thursday, October 5, has insisted he would not drop his legal battle against Bola Tinubu in his quest to seek justice

Atiku maintained during his world press conference in Abuja that he would challenge Tinubu’s victory until the Supreme Court rules otherwise

Interestingly, Atiku hinted further that he is not scared of his business because former president Muhammadu Buhari took his business away from him during his tenure

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has opened up concerning his fear in the quest to seek justice as he continues his legal battle against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Atiku claimed Buhari took his business and shared it in the polity. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubaka

Source: Facebook

The former vice president disclosed that he is not afraid his business is at stake at the moment. According to Atiku, "Former President Muhammadu Buhari already took his business and shared it among themselves, so there is nothing to fear", PremiumTimes reported.

Atiku opined thus:

"As soon as Buhari's government came, even though we had license, we were only contractors and logistics to the oil companies, not the government. But as soon as Buhari came, all those contracts were revoked and taken away from us till today.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"So, I'm not doing any government business. So, I'm not scared of any business being taken away from me."

Video emerges as Atiku tackles Buhari

The video of Atiku claiming Buhari took his business has got many talking online:

Watch the video below:

“I persuaded Obasanjo not to take over Lagos from Tinubu”, says Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, says President Bola Tinubu should be grateful to him.

The former vice president claimed that Tinubu should be grateful to him for persuading the then-President Olusegun Obasanjo not to take over Lagos.

While fielding questions from reporters during the event, Atiku denied claims that he betrayed Tinubu as speculated in some quarters.

Atiku slams Muslims-Muslim ticket, says govt must reflect Nigeria’s diversity

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar earlier slammed the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria.

During his world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Atiku stated that adopting the Muslim-Muslim ticket does not reflect Nigeria's diversity and composition.

He stated this while reflecting on his strained relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2007 political alignment.

Source: Legit.ng