Zenith Bank customer care: contact number, email, address

Zenith Bank customer care representatives value your suggestions, inquiries, and complaints. They are competent, proactive, and available 24/7. You can communicate with Zenith Bank customer service specialists through the bank's official contact number, email, and address.

Zenith Bank's history goes back to May 1990, when Jim Ovia established it. This became a public limited company in 2004. Its headquarters are in Victoria Island, Lagos. Zenith Bank has over 500 branches in Nigeria and subsidiaries in Ghana, Gambia, and Sierra Leone.

Zenith Bank customer care contacts and head office address

Zenith Bank plans to expand to other countries in Africa. It offers various financial services, including loans, personal and corporate banking, internet banking, and mobile banking. This article shares Zenith Bank customer care number in Nigeria and the head office address.

How do I contact Zenith Bank customer care?

For questions, proposals, or complaints about the bank's services, communicate with them through Zenith Bank's direct contacts (phone number, email, and social media platforms), the live chat feature on the bank's website, or visit the nearest branch.

What is Zenith Bank customer care number?

Call Zenith Bank customer care at +234-1-2787000 or hotline 0700ZENITHBANK and choose the option "4" to speak with the bank's customer service representative for assistance.

Other Zenith Bank customer care phone contacts are:

Open account: +234-1-2787000, 2927000, 4647000, 0700ZENITHBANK

+234-1-2787000, 2927000, 4647000, 0700ZENITHBANK ATM: 0700-286-936484, 0700-ATM-ZENITH, 0700-ZENITHBANK

0700-286-936484, 0700-ATM-ZENITH, 0700-ZENITHBANK Cards (MasterCard, Vpay, VisaCard, etc.): 0700-2273-936484, 0700-CARD-ZENITH, 0700-ZENITHBANK

0700-2273-936484, 0700-CARD-ZENITH, 0700-ZENITHBANK Card unit fax: +234 (1) 2618212

+234 (1) 2618212 E-Business services: +234-1-2787000, 2927000, 4647000, 0700-ZENITHBANK

+234-1-2787000, 2927000, 4647000, 0700-ZENITHBANK Zenith Registrars Limited: +234-1-2708930-4

+234-1-2708930-4 Zenith insurance services: +234-1-2783411, 2783421, 2701004-5, 4613704

+234-1-2783411, 2783421, 2701004-5, 4613704 Corporate Internet banking: +234-1-2781543, 2782734, 2784056, 2781588, 2781555, 2781568, 2787000

How do I contact Zenith customer care on WhatsApp?

You can chat with ZiVA through Zenith Bank customer care WhatsApp number 07040004422.

What is Zenith Bank customer care number for Lagos?

Customers can contact Zenith Bank's head office using the hotline number 0700-ZENITH-BANK or phone number +234-1-2787000.

What is Zenith Bank customer service email address?

You can send an email to zenithdirect@zenithbank.com for general queries. The bank's customer care agent will respond to your concerns via email.

Other Zenith Bank customer email addresses are:

Open account: customerservice@zenithbank.com

customerservice@zenithbank.com Cards (MasterCard, Vpay, VisaCard, etc.): cardservices@zenithbank.com

cardservices@zenithbank.com Corporate Internet banking: enquiry@zenithregistrars.com

enquiry@zenithregistrars.com E-Business services: ebusiness@zenithbank.com

ebusiness@zenithbank.com Zenith insurance services: info@zenithinsurancecoy.com

Where is Zenith headquarters?

The bank's head office is at Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria. Below are Zenith Bank head office address and contact details:

Address: Zenith Heights, Plot 83, Ajose Adeogun St., Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Zenith Heights, Plot 83, Ajose Adeogun St., Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Hotline: 0700-ZENITH-BANK

Phone number: +234 (1) 2787000 .

. Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com

Zenith Bank customer care live chat service

Zenith Bank customer live chat feature is on the bottom right corner of the bank's official website. Write your concerns in the "How can we help?" text box to start a new conversation with the bank's customer service representative.

How to contact Zenith Bank customer care on social media?

Zenith Bank customer care specialists are on social media. You can send them direct messages on these platforms:

How to find the nearest Zenith Bank branch?

Go to the Zenith Bank branch locator page on the bank's website. Choose the Nigeria State you are in, and the locator will display branches in that state, the cities they are in, and their phone numbers. Visit Zenith Bank branches from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

How to make a complaint to Zenith Bank?

Zenith Bank encourages customers to share complaints and questions with customer service representatives. Here is how you can report an issue to Zenith Bank:

Choose a Zenith Bank customer care communication channel. - It can be the bank's social media page, the live chat feature on its official website, the bank's customer care phone/WhatsApp number, or email.

- It can be the bank's social media page, the live chat feature on its official website, the bank's customer care phone/WhatsApp number, or email. Share your concerns with the customer service agent. - The specialist will request your official name, account number, transaction date and amount, the last six digits on your bank card, and other relevant details.

Zenith Bank will resolve your issue within 14 business days after you report the problem. Appeal to CBN's Customer Protection Department if Zenith Bank fails to solve your issue within this duration or you are dissatisfied with how they handled it.

The Central Bank of Nigeria will request the following:

Your name and address.

The phone number or email used to make the complaint to Zenith Bank.

Your banking details, except passwords and PINs.

Amount of money you claim (if any).

Relevant documents to support your complaint.

Evidence you reported the complaint to the bank.

CNB will not provide a timeline for dealing with the issue but will do so within a reasonable time. You can take the complaint to court if CBN fails to solve it.

What can Zenith Bank customer care representatives do?

Zenith Bank customer care specialist handles general queries and complaints. You can contact them regarding these issues:

Inquire about Zenith Bank's services and products

Inquire about the locations of Zenith Bank branches

Account opening inquiries

Account reactivation inquiries

Request to block an ATM card

Reset your mobile and internet banking PINs and passwords

Check your account balance

Request bank statement

Stop or confirm a check, mobile, or internet financial transaction

ATM and POS issues.

How to call Zenith Bank customer care?

Call +234-1-2787000 or 0700ZENITHBANK and pick option "4" to speak with the bank's customer care specialist for assistance. Alternatively, send an email to zenithdirect@zenithbank.com.

How can I call Zenith Bank customer care for free?

Zenith Bank's direct lines, +234-1-2787000 and 0700ZENITHBANK are free and open 24/7. Call any of these lines and pick option "4" to speak with an executive for assistance.

Zenith Bank customer care service focuses on client satisfaction. They quickly respond to the customer's concerns, whether you call or email them. Zenith Bank social media platforms are also at your disposal.

