State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month for a three-month period.

The payment will start in October and end in December 2023.

The president's social media aide, Dada Olusegun, said this was part of what the federal government's team disclosed to the labour leaders during their meeting on Sunday, October 1.

