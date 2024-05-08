A young Nigerian man has attempted to break a new record as he challenged himself to a shocking stunt, "to buried alive in coffin for 24 hours"

In a video that has gone viral, an entertainer, Young C explained why he attempted the daring challenge as he promised to broadcast live footage from the coffin during the night

Reports have it that a similar challenge was undertaken by the American YouTube personality, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

A Nigerian man identified as Young C has embarked on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

Young C's daring journey has got many talking on social media. He promised to give an update as he would spend 24 hours buried alive in a coffin.

Source: Twitter

Young C buried alive in coffin, stuns many online

As reported by Vanguard, he made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, stating that the stunt was genuine and not a hoax.

He announced his intention to broadcast live footage from the coffin at night.

In a video making the rounds online, shared by an X user, on Wednesday, May 8, Young C said:

"I am going to be spending the next 24 hours buried in this casket. Guys, this is real, not fake.

"And the most amazing part is that I am going to go live by night."

Young C was previously buried

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.

In an update on Wednesday evening, he said in part:

"Guys, I have been buried alive for over 8 hours now. For those of you who saw my first video, I have been down here. As you can see, my camera is still rolling, and I have my light down there, I am sweating, guys."

Watch the video below

