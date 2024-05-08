Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has continued to be a victim of fake news following his decision not to submit himself to EFCC for interrogation over corruption allegation

Yahaya Bello was recently misrepresented in an altered image with the claim that the former governor was jumping the fence to evade arrest

Africa Check fact-checked the claim and discovered that the face of the former governor was superimposed on the image of a former lawmaker who jumped the national assembly gate in 2014

Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, has been in the news since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted over his failure to present himself for questioning on a money laundering matter.

Since the anti-graft agency's announcement, several claims about the immediate past governor of Kogi state, particularly on social media, have been fact-checked.

Did Yahaya Bello jump fence to evade arrest?

Recently, a Facebook user, Onyukwu Oge Idika, shared an image alleging that the former governor was jumping the fence to evade arrest by the EFCC.

The image has since been republished by other users on Facebook who made the same allegation.

However, Africa Check, a fact-checking organisation, fact-checked the picture and established the facts of the matter.

Google reverse image search revealed that the image going viral as the former governor has been altered. The actual person in the photo was Usman Cheche.

Details of lawmaker who jumped NA gate

Cheche was a former member of the House of Representatives representing the Bida-Gbako-Katcha federal constituency of Niger state in the national assembly between 2011 to 2015.

The incident happened in 2014 when some lawmakers at the national assembly, including Cheche, climbed the assembly gate after the police denied them entry.

Thus, the face of former governor Yahaya Bello was superimposed on the original photo of Cheche.

The EFCC declared Bello a wanted person on Thursday, April 18. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have also placed the former governor on their watchlist.

Yahaya Bello dressed in female attire?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, did not dress female to flee the country and evade arrest.

The image claiming that the former governor dressed in female attire after he was declared wanted by the EFCC was fact-checked.

After conducting a Google Reverse Image Search on the image, it turned out to be a manipulated photo of Jane Nnamani, the late wife of the former Senate president, Ken Nnamani.

