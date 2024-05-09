Professor Pat Utomi said it’s clear the current political parties and politicians cannot save Nigeria

The renowned political economist said two categories of Nigerians are coming together to form a mega platform to unseat the ruling APC

Utomi said two cohorts of politicians- the ‘mea culpa’ and ‘new value’ cohorts will form the mega political party

Lagos state - Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, said plans are ongoing to form a strong mega-political party to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Utomi disclosed that he has had conversations with Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other opposition leaders over plans to come up with a mega party.

Why we are working on mega party

Utomi said the emergence of a mega party is important because the ruling APC and the opposition parties cannot redeem the country.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while addressing newsmen, on Thursday, May 9.

He said the present political parties failed the people as they had not added value to nation-building.

“The nature and the structure of our politics is such that even good people when they enter these existing political parties, will play to their interests.”

Utomi said groups that would form the mega platform were two cohorts of politicians- the ‘mea culpa’ and ‘new value’ cohorts, Guardian reports.

“The mea culpa cohort are politicians who have seen that what they did while in power had not helped Nigeria and are remorseful. And they are now willing to become part of the redemption initiative.

“There are also new Nigeria new value cohorts. This cohort will be working together, and they will include people from all these other political parties.”

Utomi added that some elder statesmen would also be brought into the fold.

Speaking further, Utomi said he would hold meetings in Lagos this week, and in Abuja next week in continuation of work to float the mega party.

The political economist disclosed that a news conference would be held after the meetings.

