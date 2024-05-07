JAMB has urged Nigerians to verify claims of excellent performance by candidates in the 2024 UTME before awarding any scholarship

JAMB said seeking clarifications from it would prevent fraudulent claims of excellence in the UTME

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, JAMB accused Mmesoma Ejikeme of manipulating her results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362, with the candidate eventually admitting to the offence following initial refutation

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged Nigerians to verify claims of excellent performance by candidates in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) before awarding scholarships.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB's registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, gave this advice while interacting recently with newsmen in Bwari, Abuja.

JAMB's latest counsel was contained in its weekly bulletin seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 7.

According to Oloyede, seeking clarifications from the board would prevent fraudulent claims of excellence.

He made particular reference to the case of Ms. Mmesoma Ejikeme and other candidates, who had tampered with their scores to curry undue favours from the public.

While fielding questions on the board's unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, the JAMB boss stated that the UTME is a ranking examination for candidates, who had five O'level credit passes in English Language and Mathematics and were thus qualified for tertiary institution admission.

Furthermore, he explained that other parameters would come into play to constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions.

Oloyede said:

"Owing to public demand and to avoid a repeat of the Mmesoma saga, we will not hesitate to provide guidance for those who may want to award prizes to these set of high-performing candidates.

"Therefore, the board appeals to all concerned to always verify claims by candidates before offering such awards."

