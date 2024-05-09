On Wednesday, May 8, a Nigerian entertainer, Young C, embarked on a self-imposed challenge to be buried alive

In a new video on Thursday, the Imo State University graduate spoke for the first time since his daring challenge

Young C caught people's attention as he broadcasted live footage from the coffin after earlier announcing his challenge

After completing his challenge of being buried alive, an Imo State youth, Young C, has broken silence.

Legit.ng reported that Young C embarked on a challenge to be buried alive for 24 hours and broadcasted live footage from the coffin at night.

Legit.ng learnt the Imo State University (IMSU) graduate's TikTok account got banned in the process, causing him to create a new one.

In a new video via his new TikTok account, Young C appealed to netizens to follow him so he could keep them updated. In his words:

“I just noticed that they just brought down my former Tiktok account and I just created a new one which I’m using to make the video @youngcententertainment2. Please you guys should follow me up ASAP. Let me get to 1000 followers so that I can go live and keep you guys updated.”

People react to Young C's video

Vinky~Frosh said:

"Village people dey always monitor everybody next time no loud am."

Batan3648 said:

"Dem think say e don die na why because death has nothing to do with the living."

Vanessa only said:

"Imagine after all the effort now you go start from beginning because some people no believe you again."

Blãq_bøí said:

"What if there was a heavy rain fall?"

Timmykay said:

"Why is it when you want to come out una go pause dey live video una dey mad."

Journalist Obum said:

"Don't try it next time. your village people are very kind."

Dara said:

"Pls can you shear your experience in the grave."

DONKING said:

"Your body done calm down right….thank God for life."

Man digs his own grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dug his own grave.

Apart from digging his own grave, he already has people who will mourn and dance for him, as well as someone who will salute his corpse. He also finalised the clothes he would be buried in in his plans.

The man told Afrimax that the story of an old man whose children lived abroad made him arrive at a sad conclusion. He learnt from the man's story that people love the dead more than the living.

Source: Legit.ng