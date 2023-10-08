The ongoing certificate controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu is getting messier, like a rocky cliff

Another allegation has been issued by the camp of Atiku Abubakar that President Tinubu's administration is plotting to gag the media

This is on the heels of the threats issued by the Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction a popular TV station

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been accused of plotting to gag the media before releasing the records containing his criminal investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku, alleged this in a statement issued on Sunday, October 8.

President Tinubu has been battling a series of legal issues in court since he was sworn in on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, Shaibu alleged that Tinubu’s camp had become frustrated with the Chicago State University scandal and was planning a massive offensive in the coming days.

Shaibu also reacted that the threats issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction Arise Television News was one of the many moves the Tinubu administration has in place to gag the media.

Atiku's aide slams NBC

The pragmatic Shaibu challenged NBC for being biased and choosing to look away from stations like TVC, who have constantly used their platforms to attack Atiku.

He said:

“Since Tinubu became president on May 29, the NBC has become more partisan than ever. The NBC boss, Balarabe Ilelah, is obviously seeking to retain his appointment and is now dancing to the tune of the APC and their master at the Presidential Villa.

“The NBC has now been co-opted into a grand plot to gag the media over Tinubu’s certificate scandal. Having lost the battle in the court of public opinion, they are now trying to use the powers of the state to browbeat the media into silence. This is indeed shameful for a man who claimed to be a hero of the June 12 struggle.”

Atiku files fresh 'evidence' of forgery against Tinubu, details emerge

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, has filed fresh documents before the Supreme Court.

Atiku levelled accusations of forgery and perjury against the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The crux of this new evidence, submitted by the presidential hopeful, is rooted in the academic records of Tinubu, which the president obtained from Chicago State University.

