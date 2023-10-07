In a dramatic turn of events in Nigeria’s political landscape, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, has filed fresh documents before the Supreme Court

Atiku levelled accusations of forgery and perjury against the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The crux of this new evidence, submitted by the presidential hopeful, is rooted in the academic records of Tinubu which the president obtained from Chicago State University

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has filed a fresh 'evidence' of forgery against President Bola Tinubu.

The new 'evidence' emanated from Chicago, the United States of America, Vanguard newspaper reported on Saturday, October 7.

Atiku's new 'evidence' against Tinubu

Atiku, a former vice-president of Nigeria, is expected to present the new alleged evidence at the Supreme Court of the African nation against the qualifications of President Tinubu in the February 2023 election.

According to a statement on Saturday, October 7, by Phrank Shaibu, an aide on communications to the PDP candidate, Atiku claimed that the diploma (certificate) of the Chicago State University (CSU) used by Tinubu which the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before or to the 2023 general election, is fake. He insisted that the document was forged.

In a motion on notice filed by his legal team headed by Chris Uche, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Atiku asked the Supreme Court to invoke its Order 2 Rule 12 of 1985 to admit the fresh evidence of certificate forgery and perjury in support of his pending appeal before the court to facilitate "substantial justice" to his case.

Respondents in the motion are INEC, Tinubu, and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as first to third respectively.

Meanwhile, no date has yet been fixed for the hearing of the motion.

