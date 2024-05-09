Vice President Kashim Shettima's kinsman and dean of the Borno Elders Forum Prof Khalifa Dikwa, has revealed the reason why the northern elites were angry with President Bola Tinubu

Prof Dikwa said that the anger of the northern elite was based on the premise that most of President Tinubu's policies were anti-people and it directly affected the north

The political analyst also condemned the implementation of the cybersecurity level by the CBN as stipulated in the Cybercrime Act

Prof Khalifa Dikwa, the dean of Borno Elders Forum, has disclosed that some members of the northern elites are unhappy with President Bola Tinubu's administration because of his "antipeople's policies" and his "misfit and weak appointees."

Dikwa, a political analyst from Borno, the home state of Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the position known while appearing on Channels TV's Politics Today on Wednesday, May 8.

Shettima's kinsman knocks Tinubu over antipeople's policies

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's policies are anti-people, Borno analyst

The Borno-born professor explained that the policies of Tinubu affected the entire north, and the elites were not happy with such development.

The professor maintained that most of the president's appointees are either misfits, weak, or they are in the wrong places. The elder statesman added that most of the appointments made by President Bola Tinubu are lopsided.

Prof Dikwa said even “the southern elite should be annoyed because Nigeria is more than Lagos”.

Shettima's kinsman criticises CBN cybersecurity levy

He then described the 0.5% cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions as a provocative move by the current administration through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and called on the president to order the CBN to suspend the implementation of the new policy.

His comment reads:

“This is not the time, it’s wrong timing. Why are they provoking the people of this country? They have taken enough.”

The CBN introduced the cybersecurity levy as provided in the Cybercrime Act.

