A man has shared the story of a young boy who showed determination and tenacity in achieving what he wanted

The young boy got an aggregate score of 175 in the just concluded UTME despite the challenges he faced

Social media users reacted massively to the story with many applauding the boy over his determination to succeed

The story of a medically challenged young boy who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has made netizens emotional.

An X user identified as @winexviv disclosed that the young boy got an aggregate of 175 in the 2024 UTME.

Student who fell ill during UTME gets 175 Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man applauds determination of sick UTME candidate

Winexviv narrated that the candidate's medical challenge took him in and out of crisis, which made them to strongly advise him to discontinue UTME lessons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man had began a program for youngsters from his village to help them prepare for 2024 UTME.

However, the young boy was determined to continue and finish up his education. He insisted that he wanted to go to school like others.

Wine stated that even though his UTME score of 174 was not so great, his determination and tenacity will always pave way for him.

He wrote:

“I just got this result l've been waiting for. This youngster from my village who is medically challenged and has been going in and out of crisis during the program.

"He was strongly advised to stop the program severally but he insisted that he wants to go to school like others.

The UTME result was not so great but his tenacity and determination will pave a way for him in life.”

Reactions trail sick UTME candidate's result

The comments section was filled with the reactions of netizens who were proud of the student and his mentor.

@Equity reacted:

“I say it again and again that you are creating a lasting legacy in your village. Time will tell when your efforts and the positive ripple effects will manifest in a full glare. I wish to do same in my village. Keep it up bros.”

@Alozuch said:

“Congratulations to him, the victory is in trying. And to you too, Chief, for seeding trees in whose shade you might not sit in."

@gospelsongsng reacted:

”God will see the person through; the tenacity and determination will be pay off by the Grace of God. God strengthen sir. Thanks for all you do.”

Akpuruenya reacted:

“Well-done to them. It's not easy to navigate ill health and academics.”

@GayleZoie reacted:

“Congratulations to them. I hope they do better next time.”

@ude_ezekiel reacted:

“Nice 1.”

See the post below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in english language.

Source: Legit.ng