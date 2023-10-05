The ruling APC has expressed disdain over Atiku Abubakar's world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, October 5

Atiku opened up on his findings from the Chicago State University and revealed the documents obtained from the university showed Tinubu forged some of his documents (certificate)

In a swift reaction, Felix Morka urged the PDP flagbearer to accept defeat even as he vowed to challenge Tinubu at the Supreme Court

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept his loss in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Atiku on Thursday, October 5, held a world press conference in Abuja to address several issues concerning his legal battle with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But responding to the allegations raised by Atiku, Felix Morka, APC spokesman said Atiku’s press conference “lacked purpose and delivered nothing“, Daily Trust reported.

Morka added that Tinubu had been cleared of the allegations thrown at him and that the school affirmed that the president graduated from the school.

He accused Atiku of desperation and acting in a manner unbecoming of a statesman who once occupied the second-highest office in the land.

Morka said:

“We want to urge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to graciously accept his defeat and quietly lick his political wound with some dignity. Nigerians rejected him at the polls, and he cannot get by subterfuge what he failed to get through the ballot box.”

CSU certificate saga: APC trade tackles with Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has been told to rest his legal battle against President Bola Tinubu.

The presidential bannerman of the PDP has accused Tinubu of forgery.

Atiku, who won a suit against Tinubu at a US court requesting his academic records, would present them before the Nigerian Supreme Court for an appeal of the election tribunal.

Atiku slams Muslims-Muslim ticket, says govt must reflect Nigeria’s diversity

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar earlier slammed the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria.

During his world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Atiku stated that adopting the Muslim-Muslim ticket does not reflect Nigeria's diversity and composition.

He stated this while reflecting on his strained relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2007 political alignment.

