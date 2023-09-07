FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, September 6, the presidential election petition tribunal delivered a high-stake judgement after weeks of listening to the petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory.

The presidential court affirmed the election of Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

However, there are some trending developments that have stirred reactions in Nigeria's polity, Legit.ng highlighted them below;

1. Tribunal upholds Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential election

Atiku and Obi were defeated by Tinubu at the presidential tribunal. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

One of the major highlights of Wednesday's ruling was the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Justice Haruna Tsammani, leader of the five-person panel, said,

“This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”

This particular statement was the final verdict of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday night, September 6.

It further confirmed the victory of the ruling APC flagbearer at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

2. Court strikes out all petitions challenging Tinubu's victory as president

Atiku was defeated at the presidential court and his petitions against Tinubu were dismissed. Photo credit: @thecableindex

Source: Twitter

Another interesting move by the Presidential court judges was the quashing of all the petitions challenging the legitimacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory.

The suit filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), PDP, APC and the Labour Party was dismissed by the court.

In fact, the tribunal also struck out a particular claim by Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the PDP, alleging dual citizenship and drug conviction against Tinubu.

The tribunal cancelled Atiku's claims.

3. Labour Party rejects Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement

Tinubu’s Victory: 4 Major Highlights of Presidential Tribunal’s Judgement. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In what could be described as a swift reaction, was the move by the leadership of the Labour Party (LP).

This is as the Labour Party (LP) rejected the judgment of the presidential court upholding the declaration of Tinubu as the actual winner of the February 25, 2023 election and this got many talking in the nation's polity.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, made the party’s position known in Abuja, shortly after the court announced its decision.

Ifoh disclosed that the new opposition party will consult with its lawyers on its next move.

4. Judgement day hashtags #PEPTJudgement and #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

Photos of the tribunal judges as well as the hashtags trended online. Photo credit: Channels TV

Source: Twitter

The much-anticipated judgement challenging Tinubu's victory was delivered on Wednesday, September 6, by the presidential court.

However, the day was incomplete without the hashtags that trend on various social media platforms, especially on X page formerly known as Twitter, as supporters of Nigeria's main parties, APC, PDP, and the Labour Party did their bit with it.

This particular line, #PEPTJudgement and #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary trended on the internet as media outlets shared their news items online with it and Legit.ng was not left out in doing the needful as well.

5. APC, PDP chieftains, lawyers captured sleeping captured

were spotted sleeping as judges delivered judgement at the Presidential Election Petition Court. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The courtroom ambience lulled some chieftains of the PDP, APC, Labour Party and even legal professionals into a peaceful slumber, which did not escape Nigerians’ watchful eyes.

Social media especially X page (formerly Twitter) lit up with witty comments and snapshots of those caught sleeping.

Legit.ng reported that APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and others top the list of those captured on camera sleeping.

6. Tinubu, Shettima's dramatic reaction to his tribunal win against Atiku, Peter Obi trends

President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima reacted to their victory at the tribunal. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @LeadershipNGA

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu in his reaction to the victory against Atiku and Peter Obi, assured Nigerians of his renewed and energised focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

Tinubu, who is in India for the G20 summit, watched the tribunals' proceedings alongside his son, Seyi, and several allies who accompanied him to the Asian country.

The video of Tinubu's reaction trended on social media, on Wednesday night.

Legit.ng also sighted Vice President Kashim Shettima's swift reaction on social media as shared by an X user.

Shettima disclosed that he would retire Atiku but also tap from his political wealth of knowledge.

Watch the video below;

PDP chieftains react to Tinubu's tribunal win

Prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed mixed reactions to the major win of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Legit.ng reported earlier that the presidential tribunal under the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday night, September 6, upheld the February 25 election victory of Tinubu and affirmed him as Nigeria's duly elected president.

Reacting to the development, Ovation publisher and former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu expressed disappointment over the tribunal's verdict.

Tinubu reacts to Tribunal’s victory, sends message to Peter Obi, Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The president’s mood was conveyed in a press statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng