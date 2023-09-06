President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the ruling of the presidential election petition court which validated his victory in the February presidential election.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Tinubu said he “recognizes the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.”

Legit.ng reported how the presidential election petition court on Wednesday, September 6, dismissed the petitions of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against Tinubu’s victory

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

In the release, President Tinubu also called for collective efforts to build Nigeria.

He praised the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for their "diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism".

Tinubu's statement partly reads:

"The President urges his valiant challengers (Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi) to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians."

Recall the country's presidential election tribunal ruled on Wednesday, September 6, that the main opposition parties failed to prove claims of electoral malpractice against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in February’s disputed elections.

The challenges came after one of the country’s elections, in which former Lagos governor Tinubu won 37% of the vote, beating Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to secure the presidency of Africa’s most populous nation.

