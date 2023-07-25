Nigerians have reacted to the Twitter post of Nasir El-Rufai's son, predicting the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja

El-Rufai's son, Bashir, in a tweet, has suggested that the tribunal will not nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu

Some Nigerians have described his tweet as disrespectful to the judicial system, adding that President Tinubu will be disqualified

Bashir, one of the sons of the immediate former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has spoken about the possible outcome and judgement of the President Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

In a tweet, he posted on his Twitter page, @BashirElRufai, the son of the former governor hinted that the tribunal will not nullify the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigerians blast El-Rufai's son for predicting outcome of presidential election tribunal. Photo Credit: Bashir El-Rufai

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the victory of Tinubu in the February, 25, general election

Bashir wrote:

“If you truly believe the PEPC will nullify the 2023 Presidential election then come, I have a thriving business to sell to you in Aba on Monday.”

Nigerians react as El-Rufai's Son speaks on outcome of Presidential election tribunal

A Nigerian, ómó Iya maths @Omoiyaoluko, considered Bashir’s prediction as disrespect to the judiciary system in Nigeria.

“This is the highest disrespect to the judiciary system, Nigeria is above yee all & it’s pleasing to let you know that yee all have fail this time

“Nigeria is getting better and stronger”

A Twitter user, #OfficeOfTheNigerianCitizen AllEyesOnTheJudiciary @kcemenike wrote:

“I agree with you.

“They will not nullify the 2023 Presidential election.

“They will simply declare OBI winner, disqualify Tinubu based on LP and PDP's prayers, and NOTHING WILL HAPPEN

“For the first time in your life, you seem to have made a lick of sense!”

Another Nigerian, Ken Ehi @KenEhi7, expressed confidence that President Tinubu will be disqualified.

‘If he sure for you let us BET, N2million, BAT will be disqualified and heaven will not fall, rather heaven will rejoice, Alhamdulillahi rabbil alamin”

Clems @gogo_clement

"It will never happen, erase it from your mind, election had been concluded and Nigerians had chosen their president which is president Bola Tinubu."

Success Agho (Edo LP) @SuccessAgho1

"In the same way, you were going to sell a thriving business if Obi wins in his PU. Or if he gets up to 20 votes in Kaduna."

Eze Jekwu @iamjayq Jul 16

"The tribunal will nullify the election, your people will be liberated from bandits, they won’t live in IDP camps again and they won’t have to pay tax to bandits before they can enter farm."

Frank @Frank62493258

"Yes the painful part is that Peter Obi is going to be your president and if you can't live with it, then you can run to exile with your daddy."

"Heavens won't fall when you're removed as President", Atiku replies Tinubu

In another story, Legit.ng had reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, has again tackled President Bola Tinubu on the election outcome.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the former vice president on Sunday, July 23, maintained that the president and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), said heaven would not fall if President Tinubu were removed from office as president.

Source: Legit.ng