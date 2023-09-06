The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has ruled on the allegations brought forth by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

Atiku had alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds a dual citizenship

The PDP presidential flagbearer also claimed that Tinubu has a drug conviction in the United States

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, struck out a notable claim by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku had said President Bola Tinubu was unqualified to contest for president because the incumbent Nigerian leader forfeited $460,000 in 'a compromise agreement' for narcotics-related crime in the United States (US) District Court, Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.

The PEPT has quashed Atiku's claims against President Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Tribunal strikes out Atiku’s claims

Also, the former vice president claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain failed to disclose in his form EC9 that he holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea, having voluntarily acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Guinea.

Now, according to Daily Trust, the tribunal cancelled Atiku's claims.

A report that appeared on Leadership newspaper also noted the tribunal's verdict.

LP rejects tribunal’s judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) rejected the judgment of the PEPT upholding the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

The party said it will consult with its lawyers.

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, made the party’s position known in a press statement, shortly after the court announced its decision.

"Nigeria judiciary on trial": Arayomi

Legit.ng also reported that RIG Nation founder, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, on Wednesday, September 6, said he “saw men in Nigeria gathering to tear up the constitution to favour their own wickedness”.

On a day the PEPT is delivering its judgment on electoral disputes involving President Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi, Prophet Arayomi shared a cryptic social media post.

The man of God published a clip with an accompanying caption on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Source: Legit.ng