BREAKING: Obi’s LP Rejects Tribunal’s Judgement, Reveals Next Step

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, September 6, rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) upholding the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

The party said it will consult with its lawyers.

"Democracy is at stake": Obi's LP

According to Vanguard newspaper, Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, made the party’s position known in a press statement, shortly after the court announced its decision.

Ifoh said:

“The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

"We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system.

“We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria.

“Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.”

More to follow...

