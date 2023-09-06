The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is currently delivering judgements regarding the petitions filed against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's victory

The five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, affirmed the INEC’s discretion to determine the mode of election result transmission for the presidential election held on February 25, 2023

However, video clips, as well as photo clips of some prominent Nigerians and lawyers, captured sleeping during court proceedings have got much talking

Mixed reactions have trailed the trending video photos and clips of some prominent Nigerians and lawyers who were captured on television sleeping during the presidential election petitions Tribunal proceedings on Wednesday, September 6.

Ganduje, Keyamo, Ozekhome and others captured sleeping during court proceedings at the tribunal stirred reactions online. Photo credit: Channels TV, @DeborahToluwase, @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Those seen dozing off some hours into the court session include the former Kano governor and national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo; Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, lawyers and some journalists, Daily Trust reported.

Reactions trail the development on social media

"EXTRA: SLEEP, THE INEVITABLE ....."Almost four hours into the proceedings, many have tried to fight off sleep but only a few have succeeded, " The Cable report added.

Sanwo-Olu's aide reacts as Ganduje, others sleep at the tribunal

Reacting, Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs, an aide to Lagos state Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu shared photos of those sleeping at the tribunal and wrote on his X page;

"All EYES on the Judiciary .. #PEPTJudgement"

An X user reacted as some APC chieftains, lawyers slept during proceedings at tribunal

@DeborahToluwase tweeted:

"Very boring lol."

Tribunal gives verdict on electronic transmission of results

Peter Obi and the Labour Party's petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the electronic transmission of results of the 2023 presidential polls has been dismissed.

According to the tribunal, no law says INEC must mandatorily transfer or electronically transmit the election results from the polling units.

It says the law empowers INEC to decide the means of collation of the results of elections in Nigeria.

Tribunal upholds Labour Party candidates election in Lagos

Members of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state are in a celebration mood following the victories of members representing Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Wande George, at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, the state capital.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, said the tribunal’s judgement affirms LP's belief that the judiciary could still dispense justice without fear or favour.

Source: Legit.ng