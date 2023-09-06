The February 25 election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been upheld by the election tribunal

On Wednesday, September 6, the presidential delivered its final judgement and affirmed Tinubu's election as Nigeria's 16th President

The presidential election tribunal rejected the opposition petition filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, to overturn Tinubu’s victory

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the court's final judgement, Tinubu has been returned as the actual winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election victory.

On whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was right to return Tinubu as the duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast in the 2023 presidential poll, the Tribunal held that the petitioner — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar —, did not successfully prove the allegations against this ground and indeed all the grounds in their petition, Channels TV reported.

Nigeria’s main opposition parties failed to prove claims of electoral malpractice against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in February’s disputed elections, Aljazeera report added.

“This petition is hereby declared unmeritorious,” one of the judges said, as the tribunal rejected the opposition challenge to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win in the presidential election.

This is coming a few hours after the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party against Tinubu's victory.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, leader of the five-man panel, added,

“This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”

Presidential tribunal rejects Atiku’s 15 witnesses

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, rejected 15 out of the 27 witnesses presented by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to prove his case against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court gave the decision in the judgement, which is still being delivered as of the time of filing this report Wednesday, by Stephen Adah, a member of the five-member bench.

Tribunal rules on Atiku’s claims of Guinean citizenship, drug case against Tinubu

The tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, struck out a notable claim by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku had said President Bola Tinubu was unqualified to contest for president because the incumbent Nigerian leader forfeited $460,000 in 'a compromise agreement' for narcotics-related crime in the United States (US) District Court, Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.

