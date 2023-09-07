The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the presidential election tribunal's judgement affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu

The PDP said the tribunal's judgement was against facts and evidence provided by the party at the court

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP and its lawyers have decided on the next line of action

FCT, Abuja -The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the tribunal’s verdict is against the facts and evidence PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, presented before the court.

PDP rejects tribunal’s judgement affirming Tinubu's election as president Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

PDP rejects tribunal's verdict affirming Tinubu's election

"As a Party, we have had an initial review of the Judgment as delivered by the PEPC and we unequivocally reject the said Judgement in its entirety."

Tribunal's judgement is against facts and evidence

In a statement shared via the party’s Twitter page @OfficialPDPNig, Ologunagba said the judgement was generous in technicalities and came short of delivering substantial justice.

“The Judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Indeed, the Judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.”

He added that the PDP will with our lawyers have decided on the next line of action after a comprehensive review of the tribunal’s Judgement.

Tribunal gives final verdict on Tinubu’s election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the court's final judgement, Tinubu has been returned as the actual winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election victory.

Tinubu celebrates tribunal’s judgement

Videos have emerged showing Bola Tinubu celebrating the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT's) judgement which affirmed him as Nigeria's president.

Tinubu, who is in India for the G20 summit, watched the tribunals' proceedings alongside his son, Seyi, and several allies who accompanied him to the Asian country.

Tinubu sends key message to Peter Obi, Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The president’s mood was conveyed in a press statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng.

