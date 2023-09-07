A Nigerian court dismissed an appeal by the country's opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's February election victory

The judgement comes amid challenges from two defeated candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party)

Both men had claimed electoral law breaches, including failing to use electronic machines to upload polling station results, however, judges dismissed the claims as "unmeritorious"

New Delhi, India - Videos have emerged showing Bola Tinubu celebrating the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT's) judgement which affirmed him as Nigeria's president.

Tinubu, who is in India for the G20 summit, watched the tribunals' proceedings alongside his son, Seyi, and several allies who accompanied him to the Asian country.

Tinubu wins at the Tribunal. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tribunal: Allies celebrate with Tinubu

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu’s appointees and associates chanted the popular 'On Your Mandate We Shall Stand' slogan as the Nigerian leader shook hands with them.

The hailers include Mele Kyari, group CEO of the NNPC Limited; Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy; Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state; and Doris Uzoka, minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Watch the video below as shared by Television Continental on Wednesday night, September 6:

Tinubu reacts to tribunal’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu welcomed the verdict of the PEPT.

The president’s mood was officially conveyed in a press statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson.

In the release, Tinubu also called for collective efforts to build Nigeria.

Obi’s LP rejects tribunal’s judgement

Legit.ng also reported that the LP on Wednesday, September 6, rejected the judgment of the PEPT upholding the declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

The party said it will consult with its lawyers.

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, made the party’s position known in a press statement, shortly after the court announced its decision.

"Nigeria judiciary on trial": Arayomi

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that RIG Nation founder, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, on Wednesday, September 6, said he “saw men in Nigeria gathering to tear up the constitution to favour their own wickedness”.

Prophet Arayomi stated that Nigeria’s setback was a set-up.

