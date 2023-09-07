The tribunal delivered its verdict on Wednesday, September 6, rejecting an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu's victory in February's disputed poll

Since 1999, presidential election results in one of Africa's giants have remained unassailable

The tribunal's decision came after the main opposition parties allegedly failed to substantiate their claims of electoral malpractice against President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) dismissed the cases of the opposition parties because there were serious gaps in their petitions.

It would be recalled that Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), Peter Obi (Labour Party), and Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement) failed to displace President Bola Tinubu via the tribunal.

The tribunal dismissed Obi and Atiku's cases against Tinubu.

Atiku, Obi's cases lack merit: Tribunal

Daily Trust reported on Thursday, September 7, that the court said the opposition candidates' cases were devoid of merit.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday, September 6, declared that Tinubu was duly elected.

The justices, in their ruling, said:

“All the petitions are devoid of merit and are hereby dismissed.”

The panel ruled that Atiku and Obi could not specify how they scored the majority of lawful votes in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Tribunal gives final verdict on Tinubu’s election

Legit.ng reported that the petitions court on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed the election of President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the court's final judgement, Tinubu was returned as the actual winner of the election.

Tinubu reacts to tribunal’s victory

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu welcomed the verdict of the PEPT.

The president’s mood was conveyed in a press statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng. In the release, Tinubu also called for collective efforts to build Nigeria.

“Petitioners may resort to unlawful means”, lawyer

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Livy Uzoukwu, Obi's lawyer warned that in cases when those who are dissatisfied with the outcome of elections continue to find it difficult to establish their case, they may resort to controversial channels of getting justice.

Uzoukwu said the means “may not be lawful”.

