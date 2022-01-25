Christian Hogue’s biography: age, height, birthday, relationships

Who is Christian Hogue? He is an American international model and social media personality. He gained immense popularity on Instagram for sharing her modelling pictures. He has appeared on the covers of top fashion magazines such as Vogue Espana and David Magazine. Christian has also collaborated with fashion brands such as Nike and Armani.

American international model and social media personality Christian Hogue. Photo: @christianhogue

Source: Instagram

Christian Hogue is popular on Instagram. He has steadily grown the number of his followers over the years. At the time of writing, the account has over 1.1 million followers.

Profile summary

Full name: Christian Hogue

Christian Hogue Nickname: Christian

Christian Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25th January 1992

25th January 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Medford, Oregon, USA

Medford, Oregon, USA Current residence: Los Angelos, USA

Los Angelos, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 6’2’’

6’2’’ Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Body measurements: 42-30-16

42-30-16 Shoe size (US) : 10

: 10 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Maria Del Mar

Maria Del Mar Mother: Anjelique Hogue

Anjelique Hogue Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Model, social media influencer

Model, social media influencer Estimated net worth: $1 million

Christian Hogue's biography

Where is Christian Hogue from? The model was born in Medford, Oregon, USA. He was raised and brought up by his mother and grandmother. He grew up alongside his younger brother named Aedan Craner.

His mother's name is Anjelique Hogue. She is regularly featured in his photos. On the other hand, there is nothing known about his father.

How old is Christian Hogue?

The American model wearing a black T-shirt with his name. Photo: @christianhogue

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Christian Hogue's age is 30 years. The American model was born in 1992.

Christian Hogue's birthday happens on 25th January, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Christian Hogue’s nationality?

The social media influencer is an American citizen.

Career

He got into modelling when he was fifteen years old. But his breakthrough came when he participated in IMTA New York in 2009 and emerged as the first runner up male model. He has modelled in different countries like the USA, Australia, London and England. He is also a former footballer and a gymnast.

Aside from modelling, he is a brand influencer. He has worked with famous fashion brands such as Armani, Nike, and Abercrombie.

As an international model, he has appeared on the covers of top fashion magazines such as Vogue Espana and David Magazine. He has also worked with popular modelling agencies in the world. Some of them include:

IMD Medford

The Society Management NY

LA Models Management

Next London

Traffic Models Barcelona

Select Model Management Stockholm

Elite Paris

Unique Models Capenhagen

Kult Humburg Australia

What is Christian Hogue's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the model is worth. However, according to Net Worth Planet, he has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He earns most of his wealth from his modelling career and commercial brand endorsements.

Is Christian Hogue single?

Is Christian Hogue in a relationship? Yes, the model is reportedly dating a lady named Maria Del Mar from Argentina. Like him, she is a fashion model.

The love birds reportedly started dating in 2019. A few pictures of the lovebirds can be found on Maria's Instagram page. However, they haven't posted together for a long time since 2020.

Previously, Christian Hogue was in a relationship with Alli Martinez, a well-known model too. However, he is yet to get married. Maybe, Maria Del Mar might become Christian Hogue's wife.

Christian Hogue's height

He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms. Christian Hogue the model, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Social media presence

The Instagram star is active and popular on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. His Instagram has boasted over 1.1 million followers. He also has a Twitter account that currently has over 59.6k followers.

In addition, the star has a TikTok account with over 19 thousand followers. He likes posting pictures and videos about his personal life and of his family.

Where does Christian live?

He resides in Los Angelos, USA.

Christian Hogue is an American professional model and social media influencer. Due to his popularity on Instagram, he has gotten several endorsement deals from reputable fashion brands and modelling agencies.

