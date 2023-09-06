Chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reacted to the recent judgement of the tribunal

Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, TV mogul and former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce were some of the PDP chieftains that reacted to Tinubu's tribunal win

Also, the tribunal in its ruling, dismissed all the petitions challenging the election victory of President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed mixed reactions to the major win of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

PDP chieftains react as Tinubu defeats Atiku at presidential tribunal. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng reported earlier that the presidential tribunal under the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday night, September 6, upheld the February 25 election victory of Tinubu and affirmed him as Nigeria's duly elected president.

Dele Momodu reacted to Tinubu's victory at the tribunal

Reacting to the development, Ovation publisher and former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu expressed disappointment over the tribunal's verdict.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), he noted that Nigeria's Constitution was deliberately turned upside down by the tribunal judges.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"I watched in utter amazement and wonderment how our Constitution was brazenly and deliberately turned upside down by those who lack a sense of history and care less about the verdict of history... What all men and women of good conscience should have for them is pity and not anger... NIGERIA SHALL BE FREE..."

- DELE MOMODU

Murray Bruce reacts as Tinubu wins at the presidential court

However, on his X page, businessman and the Senator who represented the Bayelsa East (2015-2019), Ben Murray-Bruce urged aggrieved presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

@benmurraybruce, the founder, of Silverbird Group tweeted:

"Once elections have been held and a winner is announced, we must follow the Jonathan doctrine and accept the people's verdict in the interest of democracy and the nation. Our elections don't have to end in the courts. But now that we have found ourselves in this position, and the courts have spoken, let us put national interest above self-interest, accept the verdict, and move on so the nation can advance.

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, is the duly elected and undisputed President of Nigeria, @NGRPresident, and this judgment should settle all questions and erase all doubts."

Reno Omokri instead taunts Peter Obi

Interestingly, Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, decided to mock Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

In a post shared on his X page, Omokri tweeted;

"Defeated in court

"Detained at Heathrow Airport

"Denied victory by Nigerian voters

"Desired religious war, Who am I?

#TableShaker #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

Tinubu reacts to Tribunal’s victory, sends message to Peter Obi, Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The president’s mood was conveyed in a press statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng.

Presidential tribunal rejects Atiku’s 15 witnesses

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, rejected 15 out of the 27 witnesses presented by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to prove his case against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court gave the decision in the judgement, which is still being delivered as of the time of filing this report Wednesday, by Stephen Adah, a member of the five-member bench.

Source: Legit.ng