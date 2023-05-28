On Monday, May 29, 2023, the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as the new president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The presidential inauguration ceremony which saw former President Muhamamdu Buhari handing over power to Tinubu, was held at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The seventh consecutive inauguration ceremony at Eagle Square. Photo credit: Larry Awani

Source: Facebook

The auspicious event was the seventh consecutive inauguration ceremony since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999.

United States delegates, Canadian delegates and leaders from different African countries, guests, supporters, and well-wishers were all present to witness the historic event which ushered in Bola Tinubu's renewed hope in government and makes him the 16th president of Nigeria.

Without further ado, Legit.ng compiled a list of guests who attended the inauguration of the 16th president of Nigeria.

Leaders present at the event

1. First female President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan

The President of Tanzania, Sami Suluhu Hassan was among the African leaders who graced the nation's most talked about event on Monday, May 2023.

Samia Suluhu Hassan is a Tanzanian politician who has been serving since 19 March 2021 as the sixth and first female president of Tanzania. She is a member of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party and the third female head of government of an East African Community country.

2. President Of the Algerian Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali

The Speaker of the Algeria’s People National Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali was also among the dignitaries who attended the event in Abuja.

Ibrahim Boughali is an Algerian politician who is currently serving as the assembly president of Algeria.

The People's National Assembly, the lower house of the Algerian parliament, elected Ibrahim Boughali as its new speaker in the year 2021.

3. The President Of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye

General Évariste Ndayishimiye is a Burundian politician who has served as President of Burundi since 18 June 2020.

On June 18, 2020, Ndayishimiye was hastily sworn in as the 9th president of Burundi in the capital city of Gitega.

He was among the top African leaders who witnessed as former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over power, the helms of affairs to Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's new president.

4. President Of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum

The President of the Republic of Niger since April 2, 2021, Mohamed Bazoum was born in 1960 in Bilabrine near N'Gourti in the Diffa region.

Before becoming President, he served as the President of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.

He flew into Nigeria, accompanied by his wife, on Sunday, May 28, and joined other world leaders for the event.

5. President Of The Republic Of Congo Brazzaville, Denis Sassou Nguesso

The long-serving president of the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Denis Sassou-Nguesso was born on November 23, 1943, in Edou.

He was among the top African leaders to witness Nigeria's historic event in honour of Bola Tinubu as he arrived in Nigeria a day before the historic event.

6. Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Ngute

Cameroon was well represented at the inauguration of Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

Joseph Ngute is the 9th and current Prime Minister of Cameroon, following his appointment in January 2019 by President Paul Biya.

7. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

Paul Kagame is a Rwandan politician and former military officer who is the fourth and current president of Rwanda since 2000.

He arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, May 28, accompanied by his wife, to attend the inauguration of Bola Tinubu and his vice as he confirmed his presence in Nigeria through a post he shared on his Twitter page, accompanied by pictures.

Kagame previously served as a commander of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, a rebel armed force which invaded Rwanda in 1990.

8. The President Of Guinea Bissau ,Umaro Sissoco Embaló

He personally represented his country at the presidential inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló (born 23 September 1972) is a Bissau-Guinean politician serving as the president of Guinea-Bissau since February 2020.

9. Cote d'Ivoire’s Foreign Affairs Minister who's representing Prime Minister, Patrick Jerome Achi

Cote d’Ivoire’s Foreign Affairs Minister who represented Prime Minister Patrick Jerome Achi, President of Niger, arrived for the inauguration a day before the event, on Sunday, May 28.

Watch the video of his arrival below;

Other leaders who graced the occasion

Others who attended the inauguration were: Mohamed Bazoum, President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of Congo Brazzaville, Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of Gambia, Adama Barrow, President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Other important dignitaries who attended the event are;

United States Delegates Canadian Delegates Senegalese Delegation From Abidjan Indian Delegation Led By The Defence Minister Of India Onboard From Delhi To Abuja Delegation From Qatar Led By Foreign Minster, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani French Delegates Appointed By President Macron Paul Kagame, President Of Rwanda Arrives Abuja For The Inauguration Of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The Prime Minister Of Cameron, Prime Minister Joseph Ngute Arrives Abuja Ahead Of Tinubu's Inauguration. Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh; He was appointed by Prime Minister Modi To Represent The Indian Nation At Tinubu's Inauguration. Transitional President Of Chad, Mahamat Déby

Nigerian dignitaries

Some of the Nigerian dignitaries who attended Tinubu's inauguration were;

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan Billionaire businessman and founder Aliko Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola Jim Ovia, the chairman of the Zenith bank Spotted at the inauguration is Anambra Governor Charles Soludo Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ooni of Ife) Adeleke Mamora Osagie Ehanire Tony Elumelu NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, EFCC's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress and other top government officials also witnessed the handing over ceremony of Bola Tinubu.

Celebrities at Tinubu's inauguration

Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus Filmaker and actress, Toyin Aimakhu Abraham

