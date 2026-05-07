Portable Gives Out Free Ankara for Son’s Naming Ceremony Amid Reports of Welcoming Another Boy
- Nigerian singer Portable made waves online after he showed off the Asoebi for his son’s naming ceremony
- A video made its way online, showing the musician with a heap of Ankara material for the naming event
- This came after rumours surfaced on social media accusing the musician of welcoming a newborn with his manager
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Nigerian singer Portable has announced that he will be giving out free Asoebi to fans and well-wishers attending his son’s naming ceremony.
In a video shared on his Instagram page, the singer revealed that free Ankara fabric will be distributed to anyone interested in joining the celebration of his son, Fijabi.
The naming ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 9th at 12 pm at his Odogwu Bar in Sango-Ota. According to a flyer promoting the event, gospel singer Lanre Teriba is billed to perform.
This announcement comes amid swirling reports that Portable has welcomed another baby boy with his manager. Online chatter suggests that a female manager at his Odogwu Bar recently gave birth to a bouncing baby boy for the singer. Portable has yet to publicly address these claims.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported last Friday that Portable’s wife announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy named Temilorun.
With the naming ceremony for Fijabi now set, fans are eager to see how the singer balances his growing family and the controversies surrounding him.
See the post below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable stirred reactions online with a heartfelt love song for his wife, Bewaji.
In a video shared on his Instagram page, Portable reflected on his sudden rise to fame and asked when his life became “like magic”.
He noted how people now look at him “like a zombie.” Despite the attention and female admirers flocking around him.
The singer went on to assure his wife of his unwavering loyalty.
He sang: “When did my life become like magic? Everybody is looking at me like a Zombie. My honey, my darling, I will never leave you for another. The girls are following him.”
This came amid reports that Portable allegedly welcomed another child with his manager at his Odogwu bar. According to circulating claims, the manager recently gave birth to a baby boy for the singer.
While Portable has not directly addressed the rumours, his public promise of love and commitment to his wife has sparked conversations across social media.
Netizens react to Portable's gifts
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@WIZEINTHEBEAT said:
"Portable wey like juju pass anything . I no fit chop for him house sha."
@AIOLegacy said:
"What kind of cloth is this everyone go be like masquerade."
@Dewunmilagos said:
"Shey them sha don do scan for am because this matter of catar efe and portable… hmmmmm."
@Arakunrin_Alvin said:
"2026 Make person still day name pikin Fijabi Omoh if that pikin no curse him papa when he grow up make I know wheytin cause am be like this one don even name him pikin before he go fight Carter ooh Elesin meji murikan."
@StillDrayday said:
"Lol !!! Omo I Kon Dey Wonder If Na PoorTable Won That Boxing Omo Make I No Talk !!! The Kind Setting Wey Him Go Dey No Pass Where Him Dey Best Way Say Carter Win."
Music promoter Ijoba Danku calls out Portable over debt, makes vow amid allegations: “Go to Odogwu Bar”
Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.
In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.
Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.