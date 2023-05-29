A few hours before the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the new president of Nigeria, outgoing president Muhamamdu Buhari made a fresh appointment

Buhari has appointed Sha’aban Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote confirmed this development through a statement on Sunday, May 28

A few hours before the handover ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari made a new appointment.

The outgoing Nigerian leader, Buhari on Sunday, May 28, confirmed the appointment of Sha’aban Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children, PremiumTimes reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Honourable (Dr) Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary to the National Commission. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari makes new appointment hours to exit the office

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development in a Sunday evening statement, The Cable report added.

"Following his assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing Member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Honourable (Dr) Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary,” Shehu wrote.

The latest appointment joins a series of similar executive decisions and actions taken by the outgoing president in the twilight of his tenure.

