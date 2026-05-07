A young Nigerian woman successfully relocated to the United Kingdom seven months after her first visa application was rejected

She shared a video documenting her journey from the depression she felt in December 2025 to her arrival in Manchester in May 2026

The lady secured a new admission and passed her visa interview in April 2026 before traveling through Addis Ababa to her destination

A young Nigerian woman has shared her emotional journey of relocating to the United Kingdom months after being devastated by a visa rejection.

The lady, identified as @ugcwithveebee on TikTok, documented her seven-month struggle to prove that a delay is not a denial for those seeking to relocate abroad.

A Nigerian lady relocates to the UK after initially being denied a visa. Photo credit: @ugcwithveebee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady who got visa rejection shares journey

The narrator explained that her travel processing began in October 2025, but she hit a major setback in December when her UK visa was denied.

She revealed that the rejection affected her mental health during the festive season while others were celebrating.

Veebee said:

"I got very depressed. Crying was my default mood."

Lady who got visa rejection travels abroad

The lady decided to try again in January 2026 by securing a new admission and preparing for a visa interview.

Her efforts yielded results on April 10, 2026, when she finally passed her visa interview and began packing her belongings into suitcases.

She eventually departed Nigeria on April 30 and landed in Manchester on May 1, 2026, after a layover in Addis Ababa.

Reactions as lady finally relocates to UK

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the @ugcwithveebee's post below:

Arike UGC said:

"Congratulations dear, no wonder you’ve been silent."

Jocelyn | BSN, RN said:

"Fall down once, rise up seven times. This is just the beginning of greatness."

Life of Dorathy said:

"God, I can see what you have been doing for others oo 😭😭😭…Congratulations stranger i tap in from yours."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Student recounts being denied Canadian visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a medical student revealed his Canadian study visa application was unsuccessful after he declined his admission to the University of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng