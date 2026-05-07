Nigerian Lady Who Became Depressed Finally Relocates Abroad 7 Months After Her Visa Was Rejected
- A young Nigerian woman successfully relocated to the United Kingdom seven months after her first visa application was rejected
- She shared a video documenting her journey from the depression she felt in December 2025 to her arrival in Manchester in May 2026
- The lady secured a new admission and passed her visa interview in April 2026 before traveling through Addis Ababa to her destination
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A young Nigerian woman has shared her emotional journey of relocating to the United Kingdom months after being devastated by a visa rejection.
The lady, identified as @ugcwithveebee on TikTok, documented her seven-month struggle to prove that a delay is not a denial for those seeking to relocate abroad.
Lady who got visa rejection shares journey
The narrator explained that her travel processing began in October 2025, but she hit a major setback in December when her UK visa was denied.
She revealed that the rejection affected her mental health during the festive season while others were celebrating.
Nigerian lady shares her excitement, posts screenshot as proof of her UK visa approval, video trends
Veebee said:
"I got very depressed. Crying was my default mood."
Lady who got visa rejection travels abroad
The lady decided to try again in January 2026 by securing a new admission and preparing for a visa interview.
Her efforts yielded results on April 10, 2026, when she finally passed her visa interview and began packing her belongings into suitcases.
She eventually departed Nigeria on April 30 and landed in Manchester on May 1, 2026, after a layover in Addis Ababa.
Reactions as lady finally relocates to UK
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the @ugcwithveebee's post below:
Arike UGC said:
"Congratulations dear, no wonder you’ve been silent."
Jocelyn | BSN, RN said:
"Fall down once, rise up seven times. This is just the beginning of greatness."
Life of Dorathy said:
"God, I can see what you have been doing for others oo 😭😭😭…Congratulations stranger i tap in from yours."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Student recounts being denied Canadian visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a medical student revealed his Canadian study visa application was unsuccessful after he declined his admission to the University of Lagos.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng