Finally, the day is here for the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima

Interestingly, the United States delegates billed to attend the inauguration ceremony have landed in Nigeria

President Joe Biden's delegations were welcomed into the country on Sunday, May 28 by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria

The nine-member delegation billed to attend the inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abuja.

The team was welcomed to Nigeria on Sunday, May 28, 2023 by the United States Mission in the West African country.

US delegates arrive in Nigeria for Tinubu’s inauguration. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

US delegates arrive in Nigeria on Sunday, May 28

In a post sighted on Twitter by Legit.ng, the US mission in Nigeria confirmed the development and tweeted,

"Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

On Monday, May 29, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima will be sworn into office.

The presidential inauguration will take place at the Eagles Square in Abuja, and world leaders and other important dignitaries will grace the historic event in Nigeria.

Interestingly, some notable personalities, party chieftains and even groups have called for the suspension of Tinubu's inauguration; maintaining that since his election victory is being contested in court, he should not be sworn in until the conclusion of the matter.

