The Senate has witnessed a heated exchange between Akpabio and Oshiomhole over the proposed new rules ahead of the 2027 political cycle

Oshiomhole, however, challenged the enforcement of chamber guidelines as the Senate leadership has insisted on compliance with standing rules

Akpabio warned that unruly conduct may attract sanctions under Senate rules during the tense plenary session

A heated exchange played out on the floor of the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, May 5, after Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised objections to proposed new rules that could affect eligibility for key leadership positions in the upper chamber ahead of the 2027 political cycle.

Akpabio and Oshiomhole clash in senate as debate over new rules. Photo: X/NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The development, captured in a video shared on X by user @Imranmuhdz, showed Oshiomhole visibly upset as he challenged the interpretation and enforcement of the new Senate guidelines.

The rules, according to discussions in the chamber, may impact several political figures, including Oshiomhole and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who are reportedly being mentioned in connection with future Senate presidency ambitions.

Tension rose when the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, stepped in to restore order and directed Oshiomhole to take his seat and comply with the presiding officer’s ruling. The Chief Whip, who insisted that his directive was backed by the authority of his office, told the senator to “be guided.”

Oshiomhole, however, pushed back, arguing that the Chief Whip did not have the authority to restrict his rights on the floor of the Senate.

Weighing in, Senate President Godswill Akpabio also pointed out the importance of senators familiarising themselves with the chamber’s standing rules. He cited specific provisions from the Senate rulebook and insisted that members cannot participate in legislative duties without proper knowledge of the regulations guiding proceedings.

Addressing the fact that unruly conduct would not be tolerated in the chamber, he said:

“Senator Oshiomhole, for the last time, if you become unruly in the Senate, we will use the same rules to remove you from the Senate.”

Nigerians react to heated exchange

The video has since generated reactions from Nigerians who viewed it across social media. Some of their responses are compiled below.

Heated moment in Senate as Akpabio warns Oshiomhole during rules debate. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

@fadafigure01 wrote:

"I love this, let Oshiomole feel the pain of imposition of leadership. That is what he has been doing in Edo state, he imposes people in political offices without regard for the qualified and rightful people for the position. He recently imposed his cousin on the people of Etsako West as the LGA chairman without any regard for fairness and the yearnings of the people."

@larrizy said:

"This fight shouldn't be in the chambers...they should hit the ring like Portable and Carter."

@serdeeq_Sq wrote:

"Akpabio just drew the battle line clear! Comrade, calm down, or the same rules wey we amend go carry you comot. 2027 Senate Presidency loading... Na who get experience go chop. Oshiomhole no go gree sha. Nigerian politics sweet die!"

@Mkay_vic97 said:

"Rules are rules. I don't know why a Senator can't respect the same rules made by him."

@kingsleyogbiti wrote:

"I said it last year that Akpabio will definitely win Oshiomhole last year."

Watch the video below:

Akpabio, Goje clash during Senate plenary

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a heated confrontation erupted in the Nigerian Senate between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Danjuma Goje during plenary.

The clash reportedly began after Akpabio convened a separate consultation with some senators on the floor while plenary was ongoing, a move Senator Goje described as “unparliamentary” and contrary to Senate standing rules.

Source: Legit.ng