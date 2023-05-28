The federal government of Nigeria announced the recipients of the 2023 national awards on Sunday

Summarily, a total of 339 distinguished Nigerians and friends of Nigeria have been nominated by the Federal Government to receive national honours

Emeka Anyaoku, the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, is the sole person nominated for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)

Ahead of the Monday, May 29 handover, a total of 339 prominent Nigerians have been nominated by the federal government to receive national honours.

The federal government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, announced the recipients of the 2023 national awards on Sunday, May 28.

Buhari is set to honour prominent Nigerians who have contributed significantly to the development of the country.

Source: Facebook

Prominent Nigerians to get the 2023 national honours

Emeka Anyaoku, former commonwealth secretary-general, is the sole person nominated for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), The Cable reported.

Those listed for the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) are Remi Tinubu, wife of the president-elect, Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation; and Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun state.

Others are Herbert Wigwe, group chief executive officer, Access Holdings; late Mohammed Barkindo, former Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) secretary-general; and Chima Nweze, a supreme court judge, among others, VON report added.

Terry Waya, a Nigerian businessman; Wale Edun, an economist and member of the presidential transition committee (PTC), Awele Elumelu, co-founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and chairperson of Avon Medical Practice Limited, were among those listed for the award of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Some other prominent women who would receive national honours include Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President-elect Bola Tinubu; Owen Omogiafo, president of Transcorp Group; and Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs.

The full list can be viewed here.

Source: Legit.ng