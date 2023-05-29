The most populous country in Africa, Nigeria, now has a new president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, will steer the ship of the country for the next four years

Tinubu, 71, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday, May 29 at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital city, Abuja

Eagle Square, Abuja - Influential politician, Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as president of Nigeria.

The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kayode Ariwoola at the Eagle Square, in Abuja on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Tinubu was accompanied to the podium by his wife Remi, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha and security detail. Photo credits: @FMICNigeria

Source: Twitter

With Monday’s development, Tinubu becomes Nigeria’s fifth president since the return of democracy in 1999.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu, 71, succeeds Muhammadu Buhari, who spent the constitutionally-allowed two-term in office after receiving strong support from the new Nigerian leader.

Tinubu, a former Senator and governor of Lagos State was declared the winner of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

"Nigeria has never had an election of a better quality that 2023's": Tinubu

Giving his inaugural speech, President Tinubu said Nigeria has never had an election of better quality that the 2023 presidential poll.

He stated that the election that brought him to power was keenly-contested, adding that it "was fair and credible".

Furthermore, he thanked his supporters and also those who did not vote for him.

Buhari jets off to Daura after handing over to Tinubu

Meanwhile, following the swearing-in of Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja.

Buhari and his wife, former Nigeria's First Lady, left for his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

Tinubu's close ally Faleke reveals when new president will unveil his ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Faleke revealed when Tinubu will unveil his ministers.

Faleke disclosed that the new Nigerian leader will unveil his ministers within 60 days after his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng