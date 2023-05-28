On Monday, May 29, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima will be sworn into office.

The presidential inauguration will take place at the Eagles Square in Abuja, and world leaders and other important dignitaries will grace the historic event in Nigeria.

List of those who do not want Tinubu to take over from Buhari on May 29

Interestingly, some notable personalities, party chieftains and even groups have called for the suspension of Tinubu's inauguration; maintaining that since his election victory is being contested in court, he should not be sworn in until the conclusion of the matter.

Interestingly the federal government of Nigeria headed by President Muhamamdu Buhari under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress insisted that Tinubu's swearing-in will not be shelved.

Ahead of the big day which is a few hours from now, Legit.ng compiled the full list of top politicians, prominent pastors and others who are not in support of Tinubu's swearing-in;

1. Bode George

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, is one Nigerian who clearly does not want the incoming government to get a hold of power.

The PDP chieftain who earlier vowed to go into exile if Tinubu emerge as Nigeria's next leader, recently said that May 29 is not sacrosanct for the inauguration of a new government.

He noted that until the technicalities in court are settled, Tinubu's swearing-in should be stopped.

2. Datti Baba Ahmed

Another politician who does not want Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari is the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Datti is of the view that if Tinubu is sworn in on Monday, it will spell doom for Nigeria's democracy.

He said, "What is about to happen on the 29th of May is outright unconstitutionality, I repeat, outright unconstitutionality. To any effect and for want of time."

3. Cardinal John Onaiyekan

Former Catholic Archbishop Cardinal John Onaiyekan was part of the notable Nigerians who is not in support of the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The cleric maintained that since Tinubu's election victory is being challenged in court, his swearing-in should be on hold until the court gives its verdict on the matter.

4. Simon Okeke

Dr Simon Okeke, a prominent Southeast politician, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria to call for Tinubu's inauguration to be stopped until the Supreme Court gives its judgment regarding the actual winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

According to Okeke, the apex court's final verdict should come first before the inauguration of Tinubu.

Others

Chief Ambrose Owuru

The former presidential candidate Chief Ambrose Owuru filed a fresh suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, against the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Things took a different turn for him when the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, slammed a fine of N40million on Owuru for filing a "frivolous suit" to stop Tinubu's swearing-in.

Praise Ilemona, Pastor Paul Issac Audu and Dr Anongu Moses

Praise Ilemona, Pastor Paul Issac Audu and Dr Anongu Moses and their lawyer were slammed with a fine of N17million by a Federal High Court in Abuja for filing a senseless suit seeking to stop the swearing-in of the president-elect on May 29.

The court imposed the fines on the three litigants who jointly instituted the suit, praying for an order to halt the May 29 swearing-in of Tinubu as the new president.

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, top Nigerian lawyer explains

The May 29 inauguration ceremony is important not just for the ruling party but also for the people of Nigeria, as it will pave the way for the incoming administration of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The petitions filed against the February 25 presidential election victory of Tinubu have continued to top debate in the polity; as some are calling for the postponement of the inauguration, others are maintaining there should be no inauguration until the presidential election petition tribunal delivers its verdict.

Interestingly, the federal government insisted that the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect will not be shelved, adding that the ongoing litigation will not affect the event.

Source: Legit.ng