Photos of Presidents, the United States, and Canadian delegations have emerged as they arrived in Abuja for the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu

The US delegation arrived led by the US Secretary for Housing, Secretary Marcia Fudge, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday

African leaders like President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria; Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, among others have also arrived

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s capital, Abuja has experienced an influx of Presidents, diplomats, and heads of international organisations as the country prepares for the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, today, May 29 at the Eagles, Abuja.

The U.S Mission Nigeria, on Sunday, May 28, via its Twitter handle @USinNigeria, announced the arrival of the United States delegation led by the US Secretary for Housing, Secretary Marcia Fudge, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

US delegation arrives Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration. Photo Credit: @USin Nigeria. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The mission wrote:

“Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

As reported by The PUNCH, the Canadian delegation, led by the Canadian Minister for Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Hussein Ahmed, Presidents of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; Paul Kagame of Rwanda, have also arrived the country.

The other African Presidents, who have arrived Abuja for Tinubu’s inauguration area Adamu Barrow (Gambia); Denis Nguesso (Congo Brazzaville); Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi) President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo; President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and her Chadian counterpart, Mahamat Déby, among others.

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, had also arrived Abuja for the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng