Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed what the incoming administration truly needs to survive

At the inter-denominational church service held on Sunday, May 28, Remi Tinubu says her family doesn't need Nigeria's wealth but God's grace to survive

Remi Tinubu will become Nigeria’s new First Lady after her husband is sworn-in tomorrow as Nigeria’s 16th president

Incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Remi Tinubu has said that her family does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive.

According to the wife of the president-elect, she and her husband, the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, need the grace of God to govern, Vanguard reported.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo his wife, Oluremi Tinubu incoming First Lady and others attend the presidential inauguration church service on Sunday, May 28. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo, Remi Tinubu, Others attend the presidential inauguration church service on Sunday, May 28

She also said that they need the prayers from Nigerian people as she reiterated that Tinubu’s government will do the right thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu made this known at the 2023 presidential inauguration inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Center, Abuja on Sunday, SaharaReporters further confirmed.

According to the former Lagos state senator, the wealth of the country belongs to all Nigerians.

As she said she was humbled by her husband’s victory at the polls, Tinubu added that it was time for the country to unite in renewed hope and expect the best.

Why First Ladies should get presidential privileges after vacating office, Aisha Buhari speaks

Outgoing First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for the application of certain privileges akin to the provision of vehicles, sponsored medical treatments and provision of some stipends, among others that are due to former presidents, to wives of presidents as against the existing position.

Mrs Buhari said first ladies deserved these privileges just like their husbands or presidents in office and out of office.

According to her, when the pressure comes, nobody wants to know whether you are out of the villa or not.

May 29: Aisha Buhari takes incoming First Lady Remi Tinubu on Aso Rock Villa tour

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has taken Remi, the wife of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on a strategic tour of the Aso Rock presidential Villa.

Aisha and Remi visited some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa during the tour on Tuesday, May 9, including the Glass House, which she described as a transitional home of the first family.

The tour of the outgoing and incoming First Lady was intended to familiarise the incoming first family with the Aso Rock presidential villa.

Source: Legit.ng