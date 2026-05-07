Senator Saliu Mustapha officially enters Kwara 2027 governorship race with APC nomination forms

Mustapha emphasises inclusiveness and development in vision for Kwara State's future

Political tensions rise as Mustapha faces opposition from PDP and former Senate President Saraki

Kwara - The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, has officially joined the race for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara State after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker formally completed the process as part of preparations for the APC governorship primary ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Another Senator Joins Governorship Race, Submits APC Nomination Forms

Source: Original

Senator confirms submission of forms

Announcing the development on his verified social media pages, Mustapha described the submission as a key milestone in his political ambition to govern the state.

“I have formally submitted my Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Ticket for Kwara State,” he stated.

Aspirant speaks on vision for Kwara

The senator said his entry into the governorship race represented the beginning of a broader mission to promote inclusiveness and development in Kwara state.

“This marks my official entry into the party’s screening process and represents a significant step in the journey toward building a more progressive and inclusive Kwara State,” he said.

APC stakeholders watch emerging contest

Mustapha is regarded in several party circles as one of the prominent contenders in the APC governorship race, particularly as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of 2027.

His emergence comes amid renewed political calculations in the state following concerns within the ruling party over the growing activities of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Senator promises continued consultations

The lawmaker also pledged to sustain engagement with party leaders, stakeholders and residents of the state as the screening and consultation process continues.

“I look forward to continued engagement with the people of Kwara State, party leaders, and political stakeholders as the process progresses,” he added.

Jack-Rich announces senatorial ambition

Tein T.S. Jack-Rich has formally submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Rivers West Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

He made the submission in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that his decision was informed by a long-term commitment to the party and a desire to strengthen representation for his constituency.

Source: Legit.ng