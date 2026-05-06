Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) defected from the ADC to the NDC as Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the move during plenary

Nwoye said internal divisions and multiple court cases within the ADC influenced his decision to leave the party

The defection increased the NDC’s Senate strength to four amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Senator Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North Senatorial District, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), becoming the latest high-profile lawmaker to switch allegiance.

His defection was formally announced during Wednesday’s plenary, May 6, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio reading his letter on the floor of the chamber.

ADC Suffers Major Setback as Another Senator Dumps Party, Announces Next Party

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Defection letter read in Senate

In his correspondence, Nwoye confirmed his departure from the ADC and his decision to join the NDC, citing ongoing internal challenges within his former party, The Cable reported.

He wrote:

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and my intention to defect to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC,”

Internal crisis and litigations blamed

The senator attributed his exit to persistent divisions within the ADC, as well as legal disputes that have affected the party’s cohesion.

He noted that “internal divisions and the ongoing multiple litigations at the Federal High Court” played a key role in his decision.

Nwoye further explained that a recent court ruling had undermined the stability of the party’s coalition structure, making it increasingly difficult for it to function effectively.

ADC: Wave of defections gathers momentum

Nwoye’s move follows closely on the heels of Senator Victor Umeh’s defection from the ADC to the NDC, citing similar concerns over internal disagreements and litigations.

In a related development, Senator Rufai Hanga of Kano Central also joined the NDC from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), pointing to factional disputes within his former party, Vanguard reported.

Senate composition shifts

The latest defections have strengthened the NDC’s presence in the Senate, bringing its total number of lawmakers to four.

Current party representation in the upper chamber stands at 87 for the All Progressives Congress (APC), seven for the ADC, four for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), four for the NDC, and one seat each for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord Party, and Labour Party.

The NNPP presently has no representation in the Senate.

Vacant seats remain

The Senate continues to operate with vacant seats following the deaths of Senators Godiya Akwashiki, Barinada Mpigi and Okey Ezea.

Additionally, Jimoh Ibrahim vacated his seat following his appointment as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador Plenipotentiary to the United Nations.

The ongoing wave of defections is seen as part osf broader political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with parties and key actors repositioning for influence in the evolving political landscape.

Ex-Kano deputy gov decamps to NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its former Kano state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who has formally exited the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng