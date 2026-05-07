Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has picked his 2025/26 Champions League winner

Pinnick confirmed that he will watch the final in Budapest as a guest of the UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 5 PM

Amaju Pinnick, the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation has picked his favourite team to win the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain reached a second consecutive final after a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena helped them eliminate Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal reached Champions League final. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal had earlier booked their spot in their first final since 2006 after beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium and progressing on 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

As noted by UEFA, the two sides will face off in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 5 pm, much earlier than previous editions.

Pinnick picks favourite to win UCL

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has backed his favourite team Arsenal to win this season’s UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

Pinnick shared a post on his Instagram page congratulating Arsenal on reaching the final for the first time in 20 years

“Congratulations to the Gunners Arsenal for the grand entry into the finals of the UCL,” he wrote.

The football administrator confirmed that he was in attendance in Paris in 2006 when 10-man Arsenal lost their first-ever final 2-1 to Barcelona.

Jens Lehmann was sent off in the 18th minute for bringing down Samuel Eto'o and Arsene Wenger had to sacrifice Robert Pires to bring on Manuel Almunia.

“20 years ago, I watched live in Paris, with bitter memories, as we lost to Barcelona with 10 men. I pray and hope Arsenal lifts this coveted trophy this time around,” he added.

The former FIFA Council member confirmed that he would be at the final on May 30 as a guest of UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin:

“By His Grace, I will be in Budapest to watch the finals, thanks to my dear friend, Aleksander Čeferin, the UEFA President, who extended an invitation to me on my request.”

Amaju Pinnick picks his favourite team to win Champions League final. Photo by Joe Maher.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal took another step towards winning their first Premier League title in 22 years after beating London club Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, during which Pinnick and his son were in attendance.

“It was also a great delight to witness Arsenal's triumph over Fulham with my son, who was privileged to meet two Arsenal legends, Aaron Ramsey and Per Mertesacker, making the moment even more special, as the victory secured our position at the top of the league. A lifelong supporter of Arsenal and a grateful Platinum Seats member,” he concluded.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Champions League winner after Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as the finalists.

The supercomputer backed Arsenal to win their second trophy with about 55% chance, while PSG has about 44% chance of retaining their title.

Source: Legit.ng