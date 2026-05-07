Joshua Ichor secures admission into the prestigious EWOR Fellowship for ambitious entrepreneurs

The fellowship aims to support founders capable of creating billion-euro companies globally

Ichor's selection highlights increasing visibility for African innovators in the global tech ecosystem

Nigerian geoscientist and technology innovator Joshua Ichor has secured admission into the prestigious EWOR Fellowship, a highly selective European programme designed for entrepreneurs considered capable of building billion-euro companies.

The development places Ichor among a small group of founders within EWOR’s global network, which is linked to a reported €60 million commitment aimed at supporting exceptional startup builders.

Jubilation as Nigerian Geoscientist Joshua Ichor Bags Europe’s €60 Million Fellowship

Source: Original

Fellowship targets top global founders

EWOR describes itself as a platform for founders who “think in decades and build in days,” with a focus on identifying entrepreneurs capable of creating companies valued at over €10 billion.

The organisation also says it selects only a tiny fraction of applicants, describing its acceptance rate as approximately 0.1 per cent.

According to the fellowship invitation, EWOR believes Ichor possesses the qualities required to build a company capable of reaching a valuation of €1 billion or more.

Technology project remains confidential

Although details of Ichor’s current project have not been made public, sources familiar with the development described the technology as ambitious and globally scalable.

The project is reportedly still under development as the Nigerian innovator continues refining the product strategy and long-term market direction.

Observers say the selection signals growing international recognition for African technical and entrepreneurial talent within the global innovation ecosystem.

Ichor joins network of global entrepreneurs

Through the fellowship, Ichor is expected to work alongside several internationally recognised founders, investors and technology operators.

The EWOR founder community includes entrepreneurs such as Ricky Knox, Andrew Nutter, Nick D’Aloisio and Jörgen Tveit, all known for building high-growth technology ventures.

The programme also connects fellows with major global investors and business leaders, including Fabrice Grinda of OLX, Kevin Hartz of Eventbrite and Xoom, Mark Ghermezian of Braze, and Michael Baum of Splunk.

Fellowship backed by major venture firms

EWOR’s wider ecosystem is linked to several globally recognised venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z), Accel, Atomico, Balderton, Earlybird, EQT, Sequoia and Speedinvest.

The platform claims that fellows within its network often raise funding at significantly higher valuations than the industry average, highlighting the strength of its investor community.

Recognition seen as boost for African innovation

Industry observers say Ichor’s inclusion in the programme reflects the increasing visibility of African innovators within global technology and venture capital spaces.

For many within Nigeria’s innovation sector, the development is being viewed as a major milestone for homegrown technical talent seeking global relevance and impact.

Source: Legit.ng