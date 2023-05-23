President Joe Biden has announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria

Biden made the announcement in a statement on Monday, May 22, 2023, ahead of the May 29 inauguration at Eagle Square, Abuja

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden, in a statement released on the White House website on Monday night, May 22, announced a nine-member delegation for the event, The Punch reported.

US President Joe Biden announces delegation for Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credit: Joe Biden, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Members of the US presidential delegation:

The delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, PM News report added.

Below are members of the Presidential Delegation:

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

Events lined up for the inauguration include a lecture titled, ‘Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development’ that would be delivered by former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on May 27.

Source: Legit.ng