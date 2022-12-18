As 2022 draws to its close, it is pertinent to take a look back at some of the prominent political Nigerian figures who lost their lives.

The fact that these persons will not witness and take part in the 2023 general elections is quite something to dwell on

This is as their contributions to and influence on the electioneering process will in one way or another lead to the emergence of who becomes Nigeria's next president.

Below is a list of some influential Nigerian politicians who died in 2022:

1. Former President Ernest Sonekan

Nigeria lost one of its former presidents, who was also the head of the National Interim Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, on Tuesday, January 11, at the age of 85.

Shonekan was said to have died of natural causes in his residence in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

2. Arthur Nzeribe

A well-known politician and businessman, Arthur Nzeribe passed on at the age of 83 on Sunday, May 8, in Oguta, Imo state.

Although infamous for his effort to stop the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the accomplished lawyer left indelible marks in terms of his political wizardry.

3. Vincent Ogbulafor

Vincent Ogbulafor, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Thursday, October 6, in Canada at the age of 73.

A native of Olokoro, Umuahia South local government of Abia state, Ogbulafor in his lifetime had declared that the opposition political party would uninterruptedly rule Nigeria for 40 years.

4. Chief Mbazulike Amechi

Chief Mbazulike Amechi, a former First Republic minister of aviation and elder statesman of southeastern origin, died on Tuesday, November 1, at the age of 93 years.

The nonagenarian nicknamed The Boy Is Good was known and respected for seeking peace in Nigeria.

Amechi led a delegation of Igbo elders to President Muhammadu Buhari to plead for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

5. Paul Unongo

Chief Paul Iorpuu Unongo, the former leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) died on Tuesday, November 29, at the age of 87.

The former minister of power and steel died in Jos, Plateau capital.

In recognition of his selfless service to Nigeria, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo described Unongo at death as an “apostle of excellence.”

6. Demola Seriki

Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki died at the age of 63 on Tuesday, November 15, in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Seriki was a Lagos politician and public administrator who until his death enjoyed the accreditation of Nigeria’s permanent envoy to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

7. Alaafin of Oyo

A first-class monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, died on Friday, April 22, at the age of 83.

The southwest monarch passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, having reigned on the throne for more than half a century.

8. Olubadan

His Royal Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji died at the age of 93 on Sunday, January 2.

The monarch died on January 2, 2022, as the 41st traditional ruler of the ancient city of Ibadan at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Death hits Senate as ex-principal member dies

Nelson Ayewoh, a former clerk of the Nigerian Senate, had been confirmed dead.

Ayewoh was said to have died in Lagos on Sunday, November 6, following a brief illness.

According to Daily Sun, a close source who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the sad development, although family members of the deceased are yet to announce the death.

