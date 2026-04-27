Nigerian police officers rejected a N100 million bribe offered during an investigation into a railway vandalism syndicate

Operatives intercepted a trailer loaded with stolen railway materials worth over N400 million in Nasarawa state

Two suspects were arrested and the Police vowed to continue investigations into the wider criminal network

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rejected a N100 million bribe offered during an investigation into a major railway vandalism syndicate.

According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Office, the operation was carried out by the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad, which intercepted suspects linked to large-scale theft of railway infrastructure.

Nigerian Police officers during the operation that led to the arrest of two suspects. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

The arrest took place in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, after officers acted on credible intelligence.

Two suspects, identified as Chisom Goodnews, aged 32, and Ahmed Adamu, aged 22, were taken into custody on April 9, 2026. Officers also recovered a trailer loaded with vandalised railway tracks and sleepers.

Kwara-bound concealed railway materials intercepted

Investigators said the stolen materials, weighing about sixty tonnes, were hidden beneath sacks of groundnut shells. The concealment was reportedly designed to avoid detection during transportation.

The shipment was traced to a route moving from Bauchi State towards Ilorin in Kwara State. Authorities believe the network behind the operation involves a wider supply chain of receivers and transporters connected to illegal infrastructure trading.

Preliminary findings showed that the truck driver received N2.5 million to move the consignment. Police said this pointed to an organised system supporting the movement of stolen national assets.

A trailer loaded with recovered railway materials intercepted in Nasarawa State. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

Bribery attempt rejected by police officers

During the investigation process, the officers handling the case were allegedly offered N100 million to compromise the probe and release both the suspects and the seized materials.

The officers declined the offer.

The Force described the refusal as a demonstration of discipline and professional integrity within the unit involved in the operation.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commended the officers for what he described as firm resistance to corruption and commitment to duty. He said the conduct reflected the operational values expected of the Force.

Authorities confirmed that the trailer used for the illegal transport has been secured, while investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate.

Efforts are also underway to trace those expected to receive the stolen materials.

Don’t surrender to bandits, IGP Disu tells Kwarans

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups

Lagos police arrest seven suspects over murder, robbery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng