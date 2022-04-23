One of the most prominent traditional rulers in southwest Nigeria, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on

He was said to have died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti while plans were in advanced stages to take him abroad

83-years old Oba Adeyemi was known for his agility, especially in popular combat sports - boxing, even as an octogenarian

Oyo - Premium Times newspaper is reporting that a prominent Yoruba monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on.

According to the report, Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, died in the late hours of Friday, April 22 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was known for his great boxing skills even as an octogenarian.

Source: Facebook

The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began, palace sources quoted in the report said.

He was 83 years old and the longest-reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years.

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the monarch’s passing from the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, the head of the ‘Oyo Mesi’, who will now lead Oyo before a new Alaafin is installed.

The monarch had been sick and a plan had been made to fly him abroad before he passed on.

A source familiar with the medical travel plan said his tickets and those of a few wives were already procured.

His death came after the two other senior Oyo state monarchs – the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi – died in less than five months.

A new Olubadan has been installed but the Soun throne remains vacant.

Alaafin Adeyemi was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938, into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo empire.

He was crowned on November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I. He was known popularly as Iku Baba Yeye.

While he reigned, he was the permanent chairperson of the Oyo state Council of Obas and Chiefs.

With the demise of Alaafin Adeyemi, it is now the turn of the Agunloye Ruling House to produce the next Oyo monarch. Adeyemi’s predecessor, Bello Ladigbolu, was from the Agunloye House.

How former Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, died at age 93

Recall that the former Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, passed away at age 93 on Sunday, January 2.

The monarch died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017. The successful businessman who was born on August 26, 1928, was the first of 17 children of his parents.

How Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III died

In December 2021, the former Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III was announced dead at the age of 95.

The Gbagun Ruling House of Ogbomoso officially announced the demise of the monarch in a statement by Dr. Aderemi Oyewumi.

The monarch reigned for 48 years and was buried according to Islamic rites inside a Vault in his palace.

