Every well-meaning member of the Nigerian red chamber is in mourning over the death of Nelson Ayewoh, a former clerk

Ayewoh's death was confirmed on Monday, November 7, by a close source who spoke with newsmen

It was gathered that the former clerk of the Senate who retired from service in 2023 died in Lagos on Sunday, November 6, after a brief illness

The former clerk of the Senate retired in 2020 (Photo: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria)

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Sun, a close source who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the sad development, although family members of the deceased are yet to announce the death.

Source: Legit.ng