The APC has announced the release of its revised timetable and schedule of activities for its 2027 general elections preparation

Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the APC national organising secretary, announced the development in a statement on Monday, April 27

The development was later confirmed by Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the ruling party and has started generating reactions from Nigerians

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the party's preparation for the 2027 general election.

In the revised edition, the party adjusted its timeline for screening, primaries, appeals and other internal party-related processes. It also published a designated bank account for members interested in getting the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

APC releases revised edition of the 2027 general election timetable Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement by the party's national organising secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, on Monday, April 27. Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, also confirmed the development.

The new schedule of the APC indicated that the sale of forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while all completed forms are to be submitted on or before May 4, 2026.

According to the APC, the screening of aspirants would take place from May 6 to May 9, 2026, and it would cover State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential aspirants in batches.

The development came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially commenced the activities for the 2027 general election. According to the INEC timetable, the political parties in the country are to start conducting their primaries and officials of the electoral body are to monitor the processes.

Nigerians react as APC releases election timetable

However, the announcement by the APC has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

JiokeX criticised the ruling party:

"While Nigerians are struggling with the economy, APC don set the price for expression of Interest like say na business venture. 2027 is going to be interesting. The timetable no go save una from the people's verdict."

Bashir Abbayaro mentioned what APC would be remembered for:

"It’s time ooo, what do you remember about APC governance, either good or bad. Mine Subsidy removal."

Nigerians react as APC releases revised 2027 election timetable Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Christian Manghai criticised the ruling party for poor performance:

"Useless party, we will make sure all of you lose the election in 2027. The youths of Nigeria are wiser now time for the old to resign."

Tizamilli mocked the opposition parties and the leader, Peter Obi:

"You don't mean it. Peter Obi's name didn't make it to the APC timetable ke. We need to call on the FG to declare a national holiday."

The Princewill said the release did not include the account name:

"No account name, let me not send money to the wrong account. What's the account name, asap."

See the full details of the release on X here:

Senator Lamido dumps APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling APC has faced a major setback ahead of the 2027 general elections as Ibrahim Lamido, the senator representing Sokoto East senatorial district, dumped the party.

Senator Lamido announced his resignation in a letter written to his ward chairman in Isa South, Isa LGA of Sokoto on Wednesday, April 22.

The senator gave reasons for his decision to dump the party, a development that has got Nigerians talking about the matter.

Source: Legit.ng