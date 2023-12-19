The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced an acclaimed spiritual leader and five others to two years imprisonment

Justice David Kolawole, however, sentenced one of the convicts to five years in prison with hard labour

They were charged with 10 counts bordering on violence and breach of peace in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, gave the judgement on Monday, December 18 based on a 10-count bordering on violence and breach of peace against the convicts, The Punch reported.

Pastor, 5 others sentenced to 2 years imprisonment in Ondo

Source: UGC

The police arrested them on January 11, 2018, over the violence that led to the destruction of property and injury to several people.

One of the convicts, George Eyekole, was charged with an attempt to murder one Olu Obolo by shooting him with a gun during the crisis.

The prosecutor said the offence committed by the convicts was contrary to Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Delivering his judgment, Justice David Kolawole sentenced Eyekole to five years in prison with hard labour for the attempted murder while others to two years.

Justice Kolawole, however, gave them, except Eyekole, an option of a fine of N50,000, for the offences committed. The judge also asked them to pay N300.000 each as compensation for the damaged property.

“If there is a breach of peace in the community and any of the convicts is charged to court, the prison term that had been suspended, through the payment of the fine, will be reinstated and the fine paid will be refunded by the government.”

Source: Legit.ng