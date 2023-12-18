President Bola Tinubu has again stepped into the political crisis rocking the Rivers state following the move by 27 members of the state house of assembly dumping the PDP for the APC

This is as President Tinubu and vice-president Kashim Shettima were said to be meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, former governor Peter Odili and other stakeholder

Tinubu and Shettim's meeting with Fubara and others came shortly after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, was noticed at the presidential villa

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the former governor of Rivers State, Sir Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders from the state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is coming on the heels of the face-off between the governor and his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Vanguard reported.

Wike seen at the presidential villa

The FCT Minister was earlier seen at the State House.

Although the agenda of the meeting between the President and the players in the Rivers State crisis was not made public at the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected to the recent developments in the state in which 27 out of 32 members of the State House of Assembly, who are loyalists of the FCT Minister, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also at the meeting was the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Rivers state deputy governor, Ngozi Ordu.

What you should know about Rivers political crisis

The political crisis in Rivers state has risen to another level since 27 of the 32 lawmakers dumped the PDP for the APC last week, Monday, December 11.

Governor Fubara subsequently demolished the state house of assembly and presented over N800 billion to four lawmakers loyal to him.

Many political pundits have condemned the governor for presenting the budget to four of the 27 lawmakers and signing the appropriation bill after 24 hours.

