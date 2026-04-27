The Dangote Group is set to carry out refinery expansion to 1.4mbpd, and it is projected to employ about 95,000 workers

The project, when completed, will surpass the Jamnagar refinery as home to the world’s largest refinery

The expansion is expected to create jobs, strengthen local manufacturing and cut fuel imports

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, has announced plans to employ up to 95,000 skilled workers at the peak of construction as the company expands its refinery capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

Dangote disclosed this over the weekend in Lagos during his induction as an honorary fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, describing the expansion as a key milestone in Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

Africa’s largest refinery set to become the world’s biggest Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

Dangote refinery to expand

The refinery, which currently has a capacity of 650,000 bpd, is expected to be scaled up to 1.4 million bpd over the next three years.

The company said the expansion project underscores its commitment to engineering excellence, job creation, and sustainable economic growth, Punch reports.

Dangote said:

“This award is particularly meaningful because it recognises what we are doing in the industry, especially our commitment to employing engineers and skilled professionals.

"At the peak of construction for this expansion, we expect to have about 95,000 skilled workers on site, and we will continue to grow."

Upon completion, the expanded refinery is expected to surpass the Jamnagar refinery to become the largest refinery in the world, significantly boosting Nigeria’s refining capacity.

Dangote noted that the project would rely heavily on Nigerian expertise, creating opportunities for engineers, technicians, artisans, and other skilled professionals, while reinforcing the group’s long-term industrialisation strategy across Africa.

Beyond employment, the company said the expansion is expected to stimulate local manufacturing, enhance technology transfer, and deepen Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

It is also projected to improve fuel security, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products, and generate significant foreign exchange savings for the economy.

Dangote refinery expansion signals big gains for local engineers Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote said:

“The scale of this expansion reflects our confidence in Nigerian capacity and our belief that Africa can build world-class infrastructure that meets global standards."

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, Rahamon Bello, described the honour as well-deserved, noting that Dangote’s impact extends beyond infrastructure, ThisDay reports.

Bello said:

“What makes this honour well deserved is not just the infrastructure delivered, but the inspiration it has created. Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s journey is encouraging a new wave of engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to be bold, take action, and believe in Africa’s vast potential.”

Dangote announces 60 new job vacancies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Group, one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates, is inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for 60 new job openings across its operations.

The available positions span corporate, technical, engineering, and operational roles across its cement, food, sugar and other business units.

The company offers candidates competitive salaries, career growth opportunities, and a supportive work environment.

Source: Legit.ng